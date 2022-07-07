x
Police

Man dead after shooting with Fairfax County Police

Officers were reportedly called to the area after a man was reportedly throwing objects outside a home.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — There is a heavy police presence in McLean after a struggle between officers and suspect lead to a deadly shooting Thursday evening. 

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane for a report of a man throwing objects outside the house. 

When officers arrived, the department claims a struggle ensued between the man and the officers. It is unclear what happened during the struggle but police say the fight led to a shooting between officers and the suspect. 

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

