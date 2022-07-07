Man dead after shooting with Fairfax County Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — There is a heavy police presence in McLean after a struggle between officers and suspect lead to a deadly shooting Thursday evening.
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane for a report of a man throwing objects outside the house.
When officers arrived, the department claims a struggle ensued between the man and the officers. It is unclear what happened during the struggle but police say the fight led to a shooting between officers and the suspect.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
