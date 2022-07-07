Man dead after shooting with Fairfax County Police

Officers were reportedly called to the area after a man was reportedly throwing objects outside a home.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — There is a heavy police presence in McLean after a struggle between officers and suspect lead to a deadly shooting Thursday evening.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane for a report of a man throwing objects outside the house.

When officers arrived, the department claims a struggle ensued between the man and the officers. It is unclear what happened during the struggle but police say the fight led to a shooting between officers and the suspect.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time no officers reporting injuries. The media staging will be at Arbor Lane and Lawton St. https://t.co/lGf2PWSh0I — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 8, 2022