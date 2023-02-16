Man charged with reckless driving after train hits truck, killing passenger

Police say the impact of the train caused the truck to leave the roadway and land several hundred feet away.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he ran a stop sign before a train crashed into his car, killing another person riding in the truck.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way on Feb. 6.

Investigators claim 42-year-old Jose Odelino Gonzalez Valdez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Kapp Valley Way, when he ignored a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing. As he was driving over the track, the pick-up truck was hit by a passing cargo train.

Police say the impact of the train caused the truck to leave the roadway and land several hundred feet away.

Police as well as fire and rescue crews found 26-year-old Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia inside the truck and he was pronounced dead at the scene.