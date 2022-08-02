These DMV police departments are participating in National Night Out

The goal of the annual event is to bring communities and police officers together.

Several police departments across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2.

The goal of the annual event is to bring communities and police officers together to enhance and strengthen relationships between officers and those they protect. National Night Out is now in its 38th year.

"National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," the event's website says.

Here are some of the local police departments that plan to participate.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MPD has scheduled events across seven police districts during the late afternoon and evening hours. Activities include community cookouts, agency resources, musical performances, and more. The kick-off location will take place in MPD's First District at Lincoln Park at 1100 East Capitol Street, Northeast.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Takoma Park's National Night Out includes police vehicles on display, police horses, a dunk tank and basketball among other family-friendly activities at Piney Branch Elementary School.

Participating neighborhoods include:

• Bennington (6:30 – 8:30 p.m.) Social event on the Parcel K - large grassy area bordered by Longdraft Road, Wade Court, Oak Shade & East Darby Court. Family fun activities for all ages include games, giveaways, and more.

• Brighton Village Apartment (6 – 8 p.m.) Social event near the playground at the pool house located at 347-353 West Side Drive.

• Casey Community Center (6 – 8 p.m.) 810 South Frederick Avenue. Family fun activities for all ages include music, craft activities, games, giveaways, and more. Register to attend here.

• Kentlands/Lakelands (6 – 8 p.m.) Activities at the Clubhouse, 485 Tschiffely Square Road.

• Montgomery Meadows (6 – 8 p.m.) Social event at the pavilion at Travis Park, 391 Travis Avenue.

• Saybrooke (4 – 8 p.m.) Social event at the pool on Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents in neighborhoods throughout Arlington County and across the nation are asked to turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and spend the evening outside with their neighbors, police officers, firefighters and other County personnel. Events such as cookouts, block parties and ice cream socials will occur simultaneously throughout Arlington County and nationwide.