Frederick County Sheriff’s Office rolls out body cameras for deputies

The sheriff's office said they will "be phasing them in to the more than 180 sworn officers within the next 60 days."

FREDERICK, Md. — Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) started wearing body cameras as part of their duty uniform on Monday, the sheriff's office announced.

“We will use Axon body cameras for our deputies and will be phasing them in to the more than 180 sworn officers within the next 60 days,” said FCSO Sgt. Richard Balsley, body camera coordinator. “Our goal is to have everyone wearing and using these by no later than April 1.”

The announcement comes after the sheriff's office said it completed a 12-month trial period.

Additionally, the sheriff's office said that the Maryland legislature mandated in 2021 that all Maryland police officers are to wear body-worn cameras by 2025.

“The rollout of the FCSO body-worn camera program, starting today, will get body cameras on the street well ahead of the mandated program start date of July 1, 2025,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “We have done our due diligence through the year-long pilot program to make sure we made the right decision in the selection of a reliable product vendor in Axon, which has allowed us to put together a very solid policy regarding the use of the body cameras.

The sheriff's office outlined Maryland Senate Bill 71 which lists the body-worn camera mandates:

A law enforcement agency shall develop and maintain a written policy consistent with the policy published by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission for the use of body–worn cameras.

A policy developed and maintained shall specify which law enforcement officers employed by the law enforcement agency will use body–worn cameras.

A body–worn camera that possesses the requisite technological capability shall automatically record and save at least 60 seconds of video footage immediately prior to the officer activating the record button on the device.

A law enforcement agency may not negate or alter any of the requirements or policies established through collective bargaining.

By 2025, all law enforcement agencies in Maryland must outfit officers, who regularly interact with members of the public as part of their official duties, with a body-worn camera.

Jenkins said, “The public should realize that body-worn camera programs, now mandated for all of law enforcement agencies in Maryland, will be a tremendously expensive program going forward in terms of the cameras, data storage, and additional personnel required to support the program."