Federal grand jury charges former Prince George's County Police Lieutenant with tax evasion, obstruction of justice

The lieutenant allegedly failed to report more than $1 million in income from his security services business

GREENBELT, Md. — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a former Maryland police officer with the federal charges of tax evasion and obstruction of justice.

Edward Finn, of Dunkirk, is a former Lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department. Finn had been with the agency since 1995 and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, according to the department.

He was charged for attempting to evade or defeat taxes for five years - between 2014 to 2019.

Further, the indictment alleges that on April 22, 2021, Finn obstructed justice by initiating the erasure and resetting of his cellphone as federal agents executed a search warrant on his residence.

“The indictment alleges that a member of law enforcement with 25 years on the job failed to report more than $1 million in income that he earned through a private business, and then obstructed a federal investigation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner in a press release. “No one is above the law, and this indictment should serve as a stark reminder of that principle.”

If convicted, Finn faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each of five counts of tax evasion and a maximum of 20 years in prison for obstruction of justice. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, according to the Maryland United States Attorney’s Office.