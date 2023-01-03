Food delivery driver carjacked in Prince William Co.

The man told police the stranger, only identified as a man in his late teens or early 20s, took out a gun and told the victim to get out of the car.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint while working in Prince William County Tuesday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to the 15200 block of Lodge Terrace in Woodbridge just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a 49-year-old man was sitting in his car after completing a food delivery at a nearby home when a stranger walked up to his car.

The man told police the stranger, only identified as a man in his late teens or early 20s, took out a gun and told him to get out of the car. The delivery driver followed the gunman's commands and got out of the car. The suspect then drove away in the victim's car.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen driving away in the victim's black 2007 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plate VZK-5870. The suspect is described as standing around 5'4" with a thin build. He may be wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with dark-colored pants and a mask.

