5 people taken to hospital following school bus crash, police say

According to reports from our sister-station WJZ, around 25 students were on the bus from Meade Middle School.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAUREL, Va. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a school bus collided with a car Tuesday afternoon.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted just before 5:30 p.m. that the crash happened near Route 198 and Center Avenue.

The bus was carrying around 25 students from Meade Middle School at the time of the crash, according to reporting from our sister-station WJZ. Five people were taken to the hospital, including the bus driver, following the crash. All five are expected to be okay.

Officials have not said what they believe led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

#MDTraffic-@AACOPD crash investigation Rt198/Center Ave. Occupied school bus and passenger veh collision. Students on bus safely evacuated. Emergency crews on scene for non-life threatening injuries. Students taken to nearby location with parents arriving. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 14, 2022

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Here are the rules for stopping for school buses