5 people taken to hospital following school bus crash, police say

LAUREL, Va. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a school bus collided with a car Tuesday afternoon.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted just before 5:30 p.m. that the crash happened near Route 198 and Center Avenue.
The bus was carrying around 25 students from Meade Middle School at the time of the crash, according to reporting from our sister-station WJZ. Five people were taken to the hospital, including the bus driver, following the crash. All five are expected to be okay.
Officials have not said what they believe led up to the crash.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
