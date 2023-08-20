Seven injured in Fairfax County crash; Fairfax County police officer charged with DUI

Officer Justin Faison, who is assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested on DUI charges.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County Police officer was arrested Saturday on DUI charges after a crash injured seven people, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Officer Justin Faison, who is assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested on DUI charges after a two-vehicle crash on Route 50 near South Manchester Street in Seven Corners.

Seven people who were in the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The police department said that Faison was off-duty and was driving his personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Faison, who has been a sworn officer with the department since 2022, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation.

No other details on the crash have been released.

