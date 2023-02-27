Employees stabbed by suspect during attempted robbery

Police say the two employees were taken to an area hospital for help. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a person they claim stabbed two employees at a business in Northwest D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to an establishment in the 2400 block of 18th Street around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

When officers arrived, they learned a person had walked into the business and tried to rob the employees. When the employees refused, the suspect reportedly took out a knife and stabbed the two victims during a fight. Afterward, the suspect ran away.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect Monday saying it was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.