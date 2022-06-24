Employee sexually assaulted by customer at Manassas grocery store, police say

Police are searching for a suspect they say left body fluid on a woman while she stocked shelves at the grocery store.

MANASSAS, Va. — Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a grocery store employee while she was working in Manassas Friday morning.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the 58-year-old woman was working when a man began following her around the store. Officials say the man was known to visit the Food Lion on Hoadly Road and speak with the woman in the past.

Just before 10 a.m. officers were called to the store.

The woman told police the customer spoke with her before walking away. The employee went back to work stocking shelves when the man returned, walking behind her.

As the man walked away, the employee said she felt "an unknown fluid" on her pants, which police believe to be body fluid.

Officers reviewed video surveillance and found the man watching the woman from other aisles in the store.

"At one point, the man approached the employee from behind while exposing himself and making obscene motions unbeknownst to the employee who was facing away from the man," said police in a press release.

Police say the suspect left in a dark-colored, four-door sedan with a missing rim on the rear passenger side tire. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve polo with gray and black stripes, black or dark-colored pants, black sneakers with a white logo, wire-rim sunglasses and a white medical mask.

Anyone with information should contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000.