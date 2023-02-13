Deputies seize 5 dogs, find 3 others dead in Frederick Co. home

FCSO claims the dogs appeared to be starving when they were found and had taken to eating feces due to being so hungry.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This story contains details that some may consider disturbing. Read with caution.

Deputies and animal control officers seized five dogs from a home in Frederick County, where three other dogs were also found dead.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies and officers with the Frederick County Division of Animal Control (FCDAC) were called to a home in the 8300 block of Water Street Road in Walkersville for a report of malnourished and possibly dead dogs.

Officials say when they searched the property, they found a fenced-in kennel, with two separate pens, in the backyard that contained five Mastiff-type dogs. Each pen reportedly had three dogs inside and in one pen a dead Mastiff-type dog was laid against the fence.

FCSO claims the dogs appeared to be starving when they were found and had taken to eating feces due to being so hungry. While trying to help the animals, officers say the dogs could barely stand or walk.

While searching the rest of the property, FCDAS officers found two more dead Mastiff-type dogs in trash bags outside and in front of the kennel.

Officers seized all five of the dogs that were found alive and the bodies of the three dogs that had perished before officials arrived to help. The living dogs were taken to an area emergency animal hospital for treatment. The dogs have since been released.

“The investigation into the welfare of the dogs is active and ongoing,” said David Luckenbaugh, FCDAC director. “The five dogs currently at the Animal Control Center are doing well and receiving individualized care.”

Officials have not released any information regarding who may have owned the dogs or the property they were found on.

Anyone who is interested in the status of the dogs found at the home or wishes to report a suspected case of animal abuse is urged to call FCDAS at (301) 600-1544.