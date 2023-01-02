PHOTOS: DC Police search for sexual assault suspect

Police have released images captured by a nearby surveillance camera of the suspect.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault in D.C.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the assault happened in the 600 block of H Street in Northwest on Jan. 22.

Officers were called for help just after 8:15 p.m. The victim told police the suspect sexually assaulted them before leaving.

The unidentified suspect is now wanted for misdemeanor sexual abuse. They are described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, bald with a heavy build and a full beard. The suspect was reportedly last seen wearing blue pants and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip anonymously to 50411.

