PHOTOS: DC Police search for sexual assault suspect

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault in D.C.
According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the assault happened in the 600 block of H Street in Northwest on Jan. 22.
Officers were called for help just after 8:15 p.m. The victim told police the suspect sexually assaulted them before leaving.
The unidentified suspect is now wanted for misdemeanor sexual abuse. They are described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, bald with a heavy build and a full beard. The suspect was reportedly last seen wearing blue pants and a black puffy jacket.
Police have released images captured by a nearby surveillance camera of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip anonymously to 50411.
Officers say Samba Dieng has been to LA Fitness gyms throughout Montgomery County and Prince George's County and believe there may be more victims.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.