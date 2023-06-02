Former vice chair of DC's Police Union arrested for working second job at Whole Foods

Medgar Webster Sr. was arrested Saturday for fraud.

WASHINGTON — The former vice chair of the D.C. Police Union was arrested Saturday for fraud. According to court documents, Medgar Webster Sr. worked a second job at Whole Foods while on the clock with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The court documents say Webster worked at two Whole Foods Market locatations at 101 H Street Southeast and 1440 P Street Nothwest in 2021 and 2022. During that time, he was paid $33,845.59 by MPD while he simultaneously worked at Whole Foods. The court documents say Webster worked a total of 29 hours between the two locations, and of those 29 hours, 28 of those were counted as overtime for MPD. In total, he was paid an additional $2,283.87 while working at the grocery store.

The police department requires all members to submit administrative forms requesting authorization to work outside of the department. During the course of the investigation, court documents say Webster confirmed he did not have authorization nor the required forms on file to work at the Whole Foods.