Man, child go missing while swimming near Swan Point, Maryland, Coast Guard says

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Officials are searching for a man and a juvenile who went missing while swimming near Swan Point, Maryland Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Coast Guard, a family of five was swimming south of the 301 bridge when a man saw a young person struggling. Officials say the man swam over to help the juvenile but at some point, both went under and did not resurface.

The Coast Guard says no one else needed to be rescued from the water.

The man and juvenile remain missing. Neither has been identified.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Charles County Fire, and Maryland State Police are working with the Coast Guard to help find the man and juvenile.

