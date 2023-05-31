DC Police Chief Contee says goodbye to his officers, staff

Robert Contee III will soon become one of the FBI's assistant directors after 30+ years with DC Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department gave Chief Robert J. Contee a memorable sendoff Wednesday afternoon as he prepares to take a new role with the FBI.

Contee waved goodbye to the men and women of the DC Police Department, along Indiana Avenue NW, just minutes after some of his closest family and friends gave him their well wishes at an event inside MPD headquarters.

Contee worked in MPD for 33 years, serving the last two years as the department’s police chief.

“You’re leaving a big hole at MPD," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "But you’re also leaving a big hole in that role."

Contee, his wife and his two kids walked on a red carpet, down Indiana Avenue, surrounded by MPD staff, before getting into a black SUV.

Just before that car whisked the Contee family off for a new adventure, the former chief hugged Ashan Benedict, MPD's new interim police chief.

“Just watching him work over the last few years has been eye opening,” Benedict said of Contee. “Being the police chief of the nation’s capital is unrelenting. The pull away from the family is constant.”

Contee’s wife, Asure, said Contee acted no differently in public as chief than he did in private.

“Not only did you serve with passion, integrity, grace, patience, and professionalism, you did it all in the spirit of excellence,” she said.

In his final remarks to DC police officers, Contee thanked them for all they did under his command.