All clear after Capitol Police HQ evacuated due to suspicious vehicle

WASHINGTON — The headquarters for U.S. Capitol Police was evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle in the area on Tuesday, but the vehicle has been cleared, the agency said.

Capitol Police investigated the suspicious vehicle after a police K-9 showed interest in it, which was in the 100 block of D Street, Northeast -- near Lower Senate Park.

The police department's headquarters, which is nearby, was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Staff and other personnel were asked to avoid the area.

Several roads were closed but were reopening as the scene cleared.

No other information has been released.