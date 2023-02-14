Box of chocolates leads to car chase, arrest of Spotsylvania woman

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dawn Lewis, was found to be wanted for grand larceny and failure to appear and in Spotsylvania for shoplifting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A Spotsylvania woman is facing charges after deputies say a box of Valentine's Day candy led to a police pursuit in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Walmart store on Village Parkward around 5:15 p.m. for a report of shoplifting.

Employees told deputies the woman abandoned more than $600 worth of merchandise before running away with three heart-shaped boxes of candy. She reportedly drove away in a grey Mercedes C30.

A deputy spotted the grey Mercedes on Warrenton Road and reportedly tried to pull the driver over near Commerce Parkway. That is when deputies say the woman kept driving, running through a red light and deputies began chasing her onto Interstate 95 at speeds up to 86 mph.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the woman near mile marker 131 in front of a rest area.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dawn Lewis, was found to be wanted for grand larceny and failure to appear and in Spotsylvania for shoplifting. She now also faces charges of felony eluding, driving suspended and petit larceny.

A passenger that was riding in the car was released. That passenger told deputies that as law enforcement pulled in behind their car on Warrenton Road, Lewis said "I'm going to jail."

Lewis is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.