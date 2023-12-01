Bomb threat made against busload of students in Prince William Co.

A short time later, officials say the bus was cleared and no device was found.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a school bus with students onboard Thursday afternoon.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the threat was made aboard a school bus carrying students from Forest Park High School.

The bus returned to the school and all students were safely evacuated.

The bus was unoccupied and isolated as a bomb K9 was brought to the school to search the bus.

A short time later, officials say the bus was cleared and no device was found.

There is no word on who made the threat at this time.

The threat was made the same day as Dunbar High School students and staff were evacuated from campus following another bomb threat. Over an hour later, police say the school was safe.