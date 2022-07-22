DC Police release bodycam footage of officers responding to fatal shooting at the Wharf by off-duty officer

A 23-year-old Virginia man, accused of pointing a gun at someone else, was shot and killed by Commander Jason Bagshaw, who was off-duty having dinner with his wife.

WASHINGTON — GRAPHIC WARNING: The story below describes a fatal shooting, and the details may be disturbing.

DC Police released four different videos Friday showing the before and after of Saturday's deadly shooting at the Wharf involving two off-duty officers. Police Chief Robert Contee maintains the videos prove his officers' actions saved lives.

A 23-year-old Virginia man, accused of pointing a gun at someone else, was shot and killed Saturday evening by Commander Jason Bagshaw, who was off-duty having dinner with his wife, who is also an officer. The man who died was identified as Lazarus Wilson of Dumfries.

Since Bagshaw and his wife weren't on duty, there is no bodycam footage from the shooting itself, but police released videos from two responding officers' vantage points to show the aftermath, as well as surveillance video from two sources to show what led up to the shooting.

At a press conference after the shooting Saturday night, Contee told reporters his officers happened to be in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest "enjoying the evening" when they witnessed Wilson allegedly pointing a gun at another man during a confrontation outside a restaurant. In one of the newly released videos, you can see Wilson drawing a gun, though you can't see what he points the gun at. The 10-second video eventually shows Wilson walking off-screen.

Contee said Bagshaw yelled for Wilson to drop his gun, and when he did not, Bagshaw shot and killed him.

Two bodyworn camera videos also show the moments after the shooting, from two responding officers. When the officers initially arrive they target Bagshaw, who is seen kneeling on the ground with his hands up. Then you see Bagshaw's wife laying on top of another person believed to be involved in the confrontation, asking the responding officer to give her handcuffs. She can also be heard saying, "he was going to kill you," though it is not clear who she is talking to, as her face is blurred out. The responding officer gives her cuffs before going to survey the rest of the scene, where he finds Wilson. The officer cuffs Wilson's hands behind his back and begins to attempt life-saving measures with several other officers.

In a second surveillance video, which is admittedly very grainy, you see customers inside Bistro Du Jour restaurant. About 15-seconds into the video, which has no sound, you see diners ducking under tables. Contee said this video shows there was a public safety concern.

“I still believe, based upon what I’ve seen, you have people in the restaurant, clearly, clearly there was a threat that they saw," Contee said Friday after his department released the videos. "And when they saw this threat, you had commander Bagshaw and his wife respond to the threat that they saw.”

Wharf Shooting | @DCPoliceDept Chief Robert Contee officially confirmed Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw was the officer who shot & killed 23yo Lazarus Wilson Saturday. When asked, after looking at body cam video, if he still felt Bagshaw saved lives, Contee said: "I still believe it" @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/n9PUd0ViWy — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) July 22, 2022

Police found a gun and a bag with $30,000 cash at the scene.

Contee said Bagshaw did not undergo a breathalyzer test to determine his blood alcohol level, partially because he did not show signs of impairment.