4 Students taken to hospital after eating edibles at school

WASHINGTON — Four DC Public School (DCPS) students were taken to an area hospital Friday after consuming what the school district described as an "unidentified edible."

According to DC Fire and EMS, crews were called to 3101 16th Street, where Columbia Heights Educational Campus is located in Northwest, D.C., for a report of five sick students.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), says officers were called to the area just after 10 a.m. All five students appeared to be suffering from reactions due to drug consumption. Four of the students were taken to an area hospital for help. All five are in stable condition, officers say.

There is no word on what exactly was in the edible the students consumed at this time, but a spokesperson with MPD believes it to have been THC gummies.

DCPS released a statement shortly after the incident was first reported, saying the health and safety of DCPS students is the district's highest priority.

The school district claims a student brought the unidentified edible to school and shared the substance with their classmates. When their classmates began to feel ill, the students went to the school health suite for help. That is when the school nurse called DC Fire and EMS.