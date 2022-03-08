Police: 3 people stabbed in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday night.
According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the stabbing happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard.
While details regarding the victims are scarce, police have confirmed all three people are expected to survive.
The victims have only been identified as three men.
Police have not said what may have led up to the violent incident and no suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
READ NEXT:
- 2 dead in Southeast DC triple shooting
- Pregnant bystander expected to survive after being shot multiple times in Southeast DC
- 2 shootings, 1 stabbing in less than 5 hours in DC
- Man wanted for Fairfax Co. stabbing arrested in South Carolina, police say
- Teen dead, 3 kids injured after mom lost control of car, family says
The 23-year-old man died at the hospital after the incident that happened just after the mall opened for the day.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.