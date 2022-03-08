Police: 3 people stabbed in Gaithersburg

While details regarding the victims are scarce, police have confirmed all three people are expected to survive.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday night.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the stabbing happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard.

While details regarding the victims are scarce, police have confirmed all three people are expected to survive.

The victims have only been identified as three men.

Police have not said what may have led up to the violent incident and no suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

