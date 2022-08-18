15-year-old arrested, charged in 'Moechella' shooting that killed teen and injured 3 others

Teenager Chase Poole was killed in the shooting. The three others survived their injuries, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published in June 30, 2022.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting that happened during an unpermitted free music event in D.C. on Juneteenth.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 8:45 p.m. on June 19 in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

MPD said officers ordered organizers to shut down the large event and shortly after heard gunshots. When they went to investigate the gunfire they found 15-year-old Chase Poole, a woman and two men, including an MPD officer, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Poole died from his injuries. The other victims were taken to area hospitals for help. All three survived.

Months later, MPD arrested an unidentified 15-year-old boy for the deadly shooting. The boy was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 18 by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with First-Degree Murder while Armed.

MPD asks anyone with information to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting 50411.