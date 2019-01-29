SILVER SPRING, Md. —

A death investigation is underway in White Oak after two men were found dead inside a car that struck multiple parked cars Monday night.

The Montgomery County Police Department identified the victims as Jordan Radway, 23, of Laurel and Christian Roberts, 24, of Silver Spring.

Police said they responded to a car crash the 11600 block of Stewart Lane around 8:37 p.m. A 911 caller told police the victims' car had struck multiple parked cars in the area before coming to a stop.

Officers arrived to find Radway and Roberts inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call police at 240-773-5070.