SILVER SPRING, Md. —

A death investigation is underway in White Oak after two men were found dead inside a car that struck multiple parked cars Monday night.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Police Department, officers from the 3rd district responded to the 11600 block of Stewart Lane after receiving a report of a serious collision around 8:37 p.m. The caller stated that a vehicle had struck multiple parked cars that were parked in the area before coming to a stop.

Once police arrived at the scene they found the bodies of two men inside the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit, as well as the Major Crimes Division, are conducting a joint death investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the deaths is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.