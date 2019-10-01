WASHINGTON —

D.C. Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Northeast on Saturday and drove off.

Officials said the accident happened around 4:53 p.m. when a driver struck a cyclist in the 1800 block of Montana Avenue. The driver then fled the scene.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Police have released surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.