MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. —

Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of the man who they believe committed three armed robberies at CVS Pharmacies across the county.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, the first robbery occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the CVS in the 2300 block of University Boulevard West in Wheaton.

The second robbery happened a few weeks later around 10 p.m. on Nov. 18 at CVS in the 10000 block of Colesville Road in Silver Spring, police said.

Montgomery County Police Department

Officials believe the man pictured returned the same CVS in Silver Spring around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, pulled out a gun and confronted two clerks. Police said the suspect demanded money from the store safe. Once the clerk complied, the man took the money and ran.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on these robberies should call police at 240-773-5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call call 866-411-TIPS (8477).