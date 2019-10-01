WASHINGTON —

The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who they say attempted to rob two banks in Northwest.

Officials said the first incident happened around 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, December 20 at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 1300 block of I Street, Northwest. The suspect reportedly passed a note to the teller demanding money before fleeing the scene without anything.

The second incident allegedly occurred just a few minutes later at the Eagle Bank in the 1400 block of K Street, Northwest. Police said the suspect passed another note to the teller demanding money then fled again without anything.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect and released it to the public in hopes of identifying him.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information should call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.