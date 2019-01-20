WASHINGTON — DC Police said 23-year-old Trevonta Barnes was arrested Saturday and charged with Kidnapping and Armed Robbery after a Saturday night incident.

Officials said around 10:40 p.m., Barnes entered the victim's vehicle. When the victim was approaching the vehicle shortly after, Barnes displayed a handgun and demanded the victim get in the vehicle and drive.

The victim was able to eventually escape from the vehicle but Barnes was able to take some of the victim's property.

Barnes was arrested later on Saturday night.

Police said a a handgun was recovered at the time of Barnes arrest.