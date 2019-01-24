UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A grand jury has indicted a driver accused of killing three young children in a major crash on Indian Head Highway (Maryland Route 210) in December, officials said.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Thursday announced the indictment of Thomas Daniel Hawks. Officials said Hawks was the drunken driver involved in the fatal crash on Dec. 30.

“This incident was a parent’s worst nightmare come true," Braveboy said. "In an instant, the Mejia’s lost their three young children and are now trying to recover from life threatening injuries caused by the selfish and reckless actions of Thomas Daniel Hawks."

Hawks was indicted on three counts of vehicular manslaughter as a result of gross negligence, two counts of causing life threatening injuries by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and other related charges, officials said. If convicted, Hawks faces up to 36 years behind bars, Braveboy said.

RELATED: 3 children killed in 3-vehicle crash on Indian Head Highway

Police said Hawks was driving a pickup truck under the influence when he hit a car with two adults and three children inside. The children were trapped in the crash and later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report.

Officials said Hawks was speeding while heavily intoxicated and impaired at the time of the crash.

The victims were identified by police as 5-year-olds Alexander Mejia and Rosalie Mejia, and 1-year-old Isaac Mejia, all of Falls Church, Va.

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver free while investigation continues