WASHINGTON — UPDATE: The Metropolitan Police Department says a family member has claimed the child.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help identifying the family or caregiver of a child who was found in Southeast on Saturday.

Police said the child was found Saturday in the 4700 block of Benning Road in Southeast, DC. Her name and age are unknown at this time.

The child is described in a police report as a black female, 4’0”-4’5” tall, 50-60 pounds, with a braided brown hairstyle and brown eyes.

She is wearing black pajama pants with grey designs, blue pajama shirt and brown boots. Police believe the child may be in need of medication.

Anyone who knows this child should contact police immediately by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.