BLADENSBURG, Md. — Authorities are investigating after two men were shot to death in Prince George's County on Wednesday, police said.

The Bladensburg Police Department said they responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of 57th Avenue around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the men were transported via ambulance but both later succumbed to their injuries.

Officials are working to determine a motive for the shooting and identify suspects.

Prince George's County Police Department will be handling the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.