WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Police have identified the three men who were shot to death Saturday night in Southeast, D.C.

The victims were identified as 26 year-old Sean Shuler of Capitol Heights, 26 year-old Javon Abney of Southeast, D.C., and 24 year-old Tyrik Hagood of Northeast, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place. When officers arrived, they found two men inside a vehicle and another man lying in the street, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds according to a police report.

Officials said the three men died at the scene. Their bodies were later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

Police are now searching for two suspects described as black men driving in a dark blue or black sedan at the time of the incident. One suspect was wearing a white baseball cap with a black jacket and white pants, while the other was wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.