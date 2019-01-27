WASHINGTON — A 59-year-old man is identified following an afternoon homicide in Northeast D.C. Saturday.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Hayest Street NE around 3:36 p.m. for a victim suffering injuries. When police arrived, they located Kevin Jerome Henderson on scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

D.C. Fire and EMS determined Henderson was dead on scene.

He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anaonymous information may be submitted to the departments TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text to 50411.