WASHINGTON —

A 21-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in Southeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officials said they responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Jasper Street around 7:39 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived they found the victim, Travis Deyvon Ruth suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ruth was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a police report.

Police said Ruth’s body was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.