FALLS CHURCH, Va. — UPDATE: Fairfax County police say Travis Ward has been located safely. Thank you all for sharing!

-------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Fairfax County Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Travis Ward was last seen on a blue mountain bike in the 3100 block of Creswell Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Travis is described in a police report as white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jack with dark pants and blue shoes.

Authorities say Travis is endangered due to mental and/or physical health issues.

Anyone with information on Travis Ward's whereabouts should call police at 703-691-2131.