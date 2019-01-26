WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — UPDATE: Tah'Taina Lamonie Jones has been safely located by D.C. police. Thank you for sharing.

------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 13-year-old,

Police say Tah'Taina Lamonie Jones was last seen in the Unit block of S Street, Northwest on Friday, January 25, 2019.

Tah’Taina Lamonie Jones is described in a police report as a black female, with a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds and was last seen wearing a gold jacket, blue jeans and brown UGG boots.

Officials believe Tah'Taina may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tah'Taina Lamonie Jones should call police at 202-727-9099.