WASHINGTON —

One person is dead and two teenagers were injured in a triple shooting in Northeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officials said they responded to the 1700 block of Benning Road around 2:05 p.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting. Police arrived to find the three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and transported one victim, 22-year-old Michael Taylor, of Northeast, D.C., to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said Taylor was later pronounced dead.

Police told WUSA9 the other two victims are a 16-year-old and 18-year-old. Their identities have not been released at this time. Officials said both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.