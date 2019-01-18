WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after they assaulted a woman and tried to steal her car in Northwest, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 16-year-old Kaveyon Andrews, of Northeast and 17-year-old Thadduse Hartridge, of Southeast. Both were charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed and Armed Carjacking.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, police said two suspects came up to a woman, assaulted her and tried to steal her car in the 1400 block of Euclid Street.

Officials said one suspect assaulted the woman while the other went inside her car. Then, the suspect who assaulted the woman also got inside the car.

After they were unable to steal the car, police said the suspects stole items from the woman’s car and fled the scene.

Police say Andrews and Hartridge were also charged in two other robberies in Northwest. The first incident happened on December 12, around 5 p.m. they approached a victim in the 1000 block of Irving Street in Northwest. Police said they struck the victim with an unknown object, stole their property and fled the scene.

The second incident occurred around 11 a.m. on January 16 when police said they approached a victim in the 3000 block of Sherman Avenue in Northwest. Officials said the teens assaulted the victim and fled with stolen items.

Andrews and Hartridge were charged with Robbery while Armed, according to a police report. Both cases remain under investigation at this time.