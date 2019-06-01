WASHINGTON —

A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say he fatally stabbed another man in Northwest D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested Collin J. Potter of Quantico, VA, and charged him with First Degree Murder while Armed for stabbing 36-year-old Vongell Lugo to death.

Police said they were called to the 2800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Lugo inside a hallway suffering from multiple stab wounds.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and pronounced him dead on the scene. Lugo’s body was transported to The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.