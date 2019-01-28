WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

Authorities are searching for two men involved in a shooting in Northwest, D.C. on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police released surveillance footage of the men and asked the public’s help to identify them.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street in Northwest. Police arrived on scene to find the adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Police said the suspects fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone who can identify the individuals to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.