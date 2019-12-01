RIVERDALE, Md. — A person was found dead inside a Riverdale church after a fire on Saturday.

Prince George's County Fire Department PIO tweeted there was a fire at 5804 Roanoake Avenue in Riverdale around 2:25 a.m.

Officials were able to knock the fire down in 30 minutes. After entering the church, they located a dead person.

The cause of death for the decedent is unknown at this time.

The church is the former location of the Riverdale Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.