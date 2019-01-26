WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — A 30-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Saturday night in Wheaton.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene around 12:03 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Montgomery County Police said Alberto Alexander Duque was attempting to cross Layhill Road at Greenery lane when Brian Douglas struck him in his 2013 Toyota Prius.

Duque was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Restruction Unit at 240-773-6620.