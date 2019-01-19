FALLS CHURCH, Va. —

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, police said.

Fairfax County Police Department said they responded to Route 50 at Summerfield road for the report of a hit-and-run. The victim was transported to the hospital where they died, police say.

Witnesses told police they believe the vehicle involved was a dark colored truck.

Westbound Route 50 at Summerfield Road is now closed. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.