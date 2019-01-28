ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Alexandria on Sunday, police said.

The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the area of Seminary Road and North Beauregard Street for the report of a pedestrian struck.

Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died. Police will identify the victim once next-of-kin has been notified.

The driver remained on scene following the crash, according to police.

Police have closed down eastbound Seminary Road from Beauregard Street to Interstate 395 due to the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.