Officer charged after he's seen armed on roof by Lee statue in Richmond

Thirty-eight-year-old Riley O’Shaughnessey, an officer with the Richmond International Airport police, was charged with trespassing.
The Moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday June 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — An airport police officer has been charged with trespassing after authorities say witnesses spotted him on a roof with a handgun overlooking the Robert E. Lee memorial in downtown Richmond. 

Police say they received a call Saturday at about 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of an armed individual on the roof of unoccupied building overlooking the memorial on the city’s famed Monument Avenue. 

Thirty-eight-year-old Riley O’Shaughnessey, an officer with the Richmond International Airport police, was charged with trespassing.

The Lee statue has been a rallying point for protesters and the scene of sometimes violent clashes.

