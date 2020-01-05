x
Skip Navigation

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

virginia

Norfolk Public Schools salutes its food staff on School Lunch Hero Day

May 1 is School Lunch Hero Day and Norfolk Public Schools is saluting its School Nutrition Services staff. Thank you to these everyday heroes!

NORFOLK, Va. — May 1 is School Lunch Hero Day and Norfolk Public Schools is saluting its School Nutrition Services staff, who are providing an average of nearly 8,000 meals daily.

Even during school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Nutrition Services staff has been committed to ensuring that children have access to healthy school breakfasts and lunches. 

These everyday heroes stepped up when the statewide closure went into effect on March 16, NPS said.

They worked weekends and opened up 12 meal sites in three days.

The staff also brought on school bus service to three more sites on March 19.

Norfolk Public Schools dedicated a webpage to their food workers. You can visit it here

RELATED: Norfolk Public Schools expands free meals program to weekends

RELATED: Oceanair Elementary School reaches out to kids with a 'teacher parade'

RELATED: School buses with wireless routers deliver the internet to Virginia students

RELATED: Norfolk Public Schools to begin second distribution of mobile devices to students Monday