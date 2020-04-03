NORFOLK, Va. — Police detectives asked people to help them find a Stage 4 cancer patient who has dementia.

Norfolk officers said the last time anyone saw 61-year-old Brian K. Brinkley, he was in the 1000 block of W. Princess Anne Rd. Tuesday afternoon. The location is about a block from Hampton Boulevard in West Ghent.

Brinkley is 5’8” and weighs around 150 pounds He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a mustache/goatee.

If you see him, or you think you may have seen him, detectives ask that you call 9-1-1.

RELATED: 13News Now has a new app. Download it here.

RELATED: Save 13News Now in your phone so you can text us with tips, pictures, and videos.