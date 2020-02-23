VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Event organizers say it’s all about inspiring women and helping them with their careers.

Virginia Beach non-profit Sisters Healing Sisters hosted a financial literacy and career readiness worship, this weekend.

It’s called, “Sis, Secure your Finances and Career.”

Attendees learned how to build a resume, ace a job interview, and be successful in their careers.

“Landing a job is just so crucial- especially in today’s economic times," co-founder Nicole Adkins said. "We don’t want the women – and or men – to feel like they don’t have anywhere to turn to, if they don’t have the basic necessities such as a resume, or job interviewing skills, or even an outfit to wear to the interview.”

Those who attended the workshop got some tips on how to dress the part.

Co-founder Rickkita Taylor explained: “We also provided clothes from our Healing Closet. Clothes that were donated to us and attendees are able to shop for free for new business-casual clothes for their new job.”

There were discussions about finances and what to do after you land your dream job; How to improve your credit score, r educe debt, budget for future plans, and build financial security.

“The choices we make today do impact our tomorrow," financial adviser Katrina Garrett said. "So it’s making the right choices now. One of the things I said earlier was, enjoy your present but not at the expense of your future.”

Adkins and Taylor said they wanted to lay a strong foundation for women to be successful in life.

