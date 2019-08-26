The family of Brian McCluney, one of the two firefighters missing at sea since last week, spoke to the public on Monday afternoon and thanked the various agencies involved in the search for the two men.

"We still have a glimmer of hope," said Stephanie McCluney, wife of missing JFRD firefighter Brian McCluney. "I know firemen like to fix things, and that's what they did here."

Regarding the two children that they share, Stephanie said that they are addressing things as they come.

"There's a lot of questions, but there are teachers wrapping their arms around them. Friends wrapping their arms around them. One day at a time, that's where we're at."

McCluney's wife, mother and other family members took the podium with tears in their eyes to speak about what kind of life that

It's been over a week since firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker left for a fishing trip out of Port Canaveral and never returned.

Thousands of volunteers searched by land and sea for the two missing men over a period of six days, covering a search area twice the size of the state of Florida.

On Thursday at dusk, the active search was called off. This is the first time we’re hearing from McCluney’s family since the first few days of the active search.

In a post on Facebook, McCluney's brother Kevin says they’ve received an unprecedented amount of support that he never could have predicted. Kevin says that they have complete trust in the Coast Guard and all partner agencies that they did, and are doing, everything they can.

"We still have hope," he posted on Facebook. "Nobody is giving up. However, my family's focus now must be on the immediate needs of Brian's wife and children. Hope remains, but it is important to remember that the Coast Guard are the masters of Search and Rescue... They are heroes. Never doubt it."

READ MORE >> FULL TEXT: Brother of missing JFRD firefighter thanks community, announces plans for Monday update

Since there are so many people who still want to help, Kevin told First Coast News that he’s going talk about the best ways to donate to the family and towards search efforts during the press conference.

He says right now he says his focus is Brian’s wife and kids.

"Keep the faith and stay strong for one another," Keven McCluney posted. "I cannot hope to fully express my thanks to the heroic people dedicating so much to two such amazing men"

The press conference is set to begin at noon and will be live-streamed right here.