BETHESDA, Md. — One of the oldest homes in Montgomery County is now for sale. The Magruder cottage has sat on Seven Locks Road and River Road in Bethesda for nearly 300 years.

The very old home may get new owners since it is now for sale for $535,000. The Fegan family bought the home in 1950 for $1500. At the time, the home had dirt floors.

"There's no negative reasons, they just loved it. Believe it or not, it's hard for them to make this step," said realtor Andy Greenspan.

The cottage has since been upgraded with a new kitchen and bathroom. It was believed to be built during the 1700's by Ninian Magruder. The cottage was part of a plantation and started off as a blacksmith shop.

The quaint 656 square foot home has mainly been a rental, but since the property is historic no changes can be made to the outside.The facade will remain the same forever, regardless of what new stories are yet to be written inside.

The home is believed to be one of the oldest homes in Montgomery County, Maryland.